Since our announcement of our intent to invest more than $1 billion to build and operate our first commercial-scale circular manufacturing facility in Point Township, we’ve had the opportunity to interact with the local community, explain our vision and process, provide updates and respond to concerns.
Anytime you bring new solutions to the table, understandably, thoughtful questions and concerns are raised. We appreciate that trust isn’t built overnight in new relationships. We want to be an active and transparent addition to the community while bringing innovative solutions to help address the plastic waste problem and reduce our reliance on fossil-based fuels. We believe that, over time, we will earn trust and confidence in our project and our team.
All of the equipment and machinery, and most of the processes and technologies we will use at this facility, have been safely utilized for decades in other processes. We are currently, safely, implementing our proprietary process at various scales in San Antonio, Texas. We transform end-of-life plastics into their original base forms that can be used to make new plastics. The proposed Point Township facility will be our first full scale commercial production plant and we have interest and excitement from around the globe in what it will achieve.
Our facility will divert 450,000 tons of plastic material every year from being landfilled or incinerated or ending up in our streets, rivers and oceans. The materials we receive will have been collected and sorted at least once at a separate facility before arriving on-site. We will conduct additional sorting in enclosed buildings and containers on-site. We expect that over 90% of the material will be recovered for our process or introduced back to mechanical recycling market. The fraction that cannot be used in our process, nor resold into the existing recycling markets, will become part of the municipal waste stream. This is in contrast to the current situation, in which all of the material we will be sourcing is going directly to incinerators or landfills.
When it comes to safety, as a starting principle, we strongly believe manufacturing and industrial facilities must be held to the highest standards to protect public and environmental health and safety. We must meet multiple layers of regulatory permitting requirements at the federal, state, county and municipal levels that apply to land development, water and wastewater protection, floodplain management and air emissions to build and operate our facility. These include requirements of the Environmental Protection Agency, PA Department of Environmental Protection and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission.
Compliance with these frameworks ensures that there is nothing leaving the facility, through air or water or other means, that exceeds stringent health and safety requirements.
We understand how important the Susquehanna River is for recreation, tourism and the health of our regional ecosystem and environment. We are confident that the water returned to the river will be cleaner than the water withdrawn from it and constant monitoring systems provide a backstop. Mechanisms such as retention ponds, rain gardens and a water treatment facility on-site to remove contaminants and to adjust the temperature for reintegration will ensure our facility will not harm this invaluable ecosystem.
The best solution to protecting the river from microplastics is to reduce the amount of plastic waste decomposing at landfills or ending up on the sides of roads and eventually washed into waterways. The best solution for protecting our air from noxious emissions from incinerators is to use processes that do not burn the plastic. There is no incineration or burning of plastic waste in our process, and byproducts will not be released into the air or water. They will be captured in a closed system, with many of the byproducts reused in our manufacturing process. Additionally, much of the power we use will come from the site-generated fuel we harness as a byproduct of our process, significantly reducing our net energy consumption from any other source.
Although we will be designated as an industrial facility, because of our technology and innovation, the carbon emissions from our facility will be more aligned with a large college or university. And we will be reducing air emissions and other negative environmental impacts by eliminating the need to produce hundreds of thousands of tons of new plastics from fossil-based fuels.
As a small company that is majority employee-owned, we believe in the benefits we are bringing to the community and the path we are paving for the future. The “business as usual” scenario is not adequately protecting our ecosystem and we are proposing a solution: one that helps reduce waste, allows us to keep using plastics for critical uses, reduces reliance on petroleum and also brings well-paying jobs and tax revenue to the community. We welcome the opportunity to engage with community voices and respond to concerns and questions.
Sheida Sahandy is the chief sustainability officer for Encina, with extensive regulatory, legislative and governance experience at the federal, state and regional levels advancing environmental and social goals.