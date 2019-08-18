This is in reference to Mr. Ken Young’s letter “Widespread repetitive lies,” of July 30.
I said President Trump made a complete mess of the border crisis. Ken says “bunk.” Our system made the mess, Democrats will not compromise. Trump attached funding for building of the wall as a requirement for Dreamers legislation. Democrats committed to a small amount for building the wall. Be patient, Mexico will pay for the wall.
Democrats will not compromise on immigration for fear Trump will get good publicity. What sustains the crisis is the moral bankrupt President Trump policy of taking children from their mother. Trump suggests the detention centers provide great care for children and adults.
Mr. Young said farmers are feeling some pain but support Trump’s policy. The president eased their pain with a $24 billion handout of taxpayer money. Trump tariffs are a tax on American consumers.
Trump and his personal attorney, Attorney General William Barr said the Mueller report contained no Russian collusion. The Mueller report did not exonerate Trump.
Mr. Young writes that saying Trump lied 10,000 times defies logic. If you wish to fact check the lies you can do so on the internet. His base does not care if he lied 10,000 times or 10 times. To them, criticism of Trump is fake news.
Republicans in Congress don’t stand by Trump. Republicans do not respect Trump, they fear him. Those that are up for re-election fear retribution.
William Albertson,
Milton