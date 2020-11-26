Well, the election of all elections is over and the Democrats are to be congratulated, even if I believe it was stolen.
They are jumping for joy and dancing in the streets for the election of Joe Biden, the new Swamp Master. The swamp will be restocked with a lineup including Beto O’Rourke, AOC and her squad, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, just to name a few, They will be receiving their rewards for their support, grudgingly as it might be.
I believe our unalienable rights are about to be squashed and fed to the swamp creatures to appease their socialist appetite. Abortion will be considered a birth control method. Be prepared to fend for yourselves when the police are defunded. Iran will probably receive another pallet full of money. I believe our borders will become an open door for any and all no matter what their background. Your taxes will be used to support them.
But wait, there’s more! I believe China will flood the U.S. market with more goods than ever before after Biden removes all tariffs. And we can say goodbye to our manufacturing firms returning to the USA. Kiss “America First” goodbye, along with all of the other patriotic actions taken by President Trump.
I believe our military will once again be decimated. The only hope to prevent this is for the Republicans to maintain a Senate majority. With the runoff elections in Georgia, this may be difficult, but not impossible. If both Republican candidates win, no problem. One is still OK.
The good part though, is God is still in control and that is certainly reassuring. God bless and protect the USA.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown