Marc Thiessen is so right in his latest column, “Warning to GOP, Swing Voters are Fine Charges” (April 14).
I am a registered Republican, and would vote for Mickey Mouse before I would vote for Trump or Biden. My disavowal of Trump is his behavior after the 2020 election, and the subsequent months, to the present. It has nothing to do with the New York indictment.
And Florida just passed a bill disallowing abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy. Many women would not necessarily know for sure they were pregnant that soon!
Warning to the GOP: I am definitely in Mr. Thiessen’s swing voter category.
Dot Berting,
Lewisburg