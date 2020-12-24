Republicans had a pretty good Election Day this year; they blunted the Democratic charge pretty much nationwide, reduced the Democratic majority in the House, held the Senate, and held the state legislatures they already had. There was of course one large fly in the ointment: President Trump lost to Joe Biden. He lost by more than seven million votes.
He lost by the same Electoral College margin that he called a landslide in 2016. Millions of Republicans voted specifically against him, then voted GOP down-ballot.
Trump, characteristically, refused to accept his defeat. More than 50 lawsuits failed, including two before the Supreme Court. Judges repeatedly noted that the Trump campaign simply had no credible evidence of fraud or irregularity sufficient to overturn the result.
Undaunted, Trump turned to increasingly far-fetched conspiracy theories, all without any proof, to attempt to convince state legislatures to overturn the results. These efforts also failed.
The Electoral College has voted. Biden is the president-elect. But Trump’s wrecking ball is still swinging in the wind.
Democracy depends more than anything on trust — those who lose elections accept defeat and trust that they will be able to come back and win honest elections the next time.
Those who win accept that trust, that they will in turn submit themselves to the popular vote without tilting the playing field. Trump has violated that trust. He has convinced his millions of followers that his dark allegations are true, even though he can produce no evidence. He is attempting to overturn a free and honest election.
This is a deliberate effort to sell a lie and steal an election that he honestly lost. It amounts to a coup against American democracy.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg