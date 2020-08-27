As a former first responder, I was very disappointed to hear of the cancellation of the 2020 9-11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride. This event which honors those first responders who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, is truly a patriotic symbol of what America is really about. The many riders who participate show the American spirit with their flag decorated motorcycles and is a grand sight to see. It makes one feel proud to be an American. Not only that, through charitable donations, it provides cash contributions to families of first responders in need.
It seems that the governor and the Department of Transportation have made a political decision to not allow this ride to occur this year, and perhaps in years to come by including new obstacles to issuance of a permit. These new obstacles made it difficult to meet requirements to obtain a permit since no official guidance was provided to assist in meeting their new demands.
If protests can occur without any interference from the government, then I can see no reason why a patriotic event such as this cannot obtain a waiver to continue unimpeded by red tape. The organizers recognized the fact that they should probably not have a large concentration of people and did offer to modify their usual operation by not having vendors allowed and to cancel the memorial service which would eliminate the gathering of a large crowd.
Since this event is not a “protest” perhaps it should become one and be re-named the 9-11 Memorial Protest Ride. Then it would more than likely be sanctioned by the governor and get all the required permits, and since the governor had the audacity to join in a protest in defiance of his own orders, perhaps he would even lead off the event in his lovely Jeep.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown