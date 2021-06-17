The plastic we put in the bins stays on Earth for hundreds of years. It stays on our city streets, in our parks, and even our rivers and streams.
The plastic breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces called microplastics that can be in our drinking water.
Local governments should be able to ban the use of single-use plastic to keep their communities clean. Instead, the state has prevented local cities and towns from banning single use plastics. The ban was only supposed to run until July 1, 2020, but it was extended.
Nobody wants their communities to be polluted with plastic. Many businesses are taking individual action to lower the use of plastic bags and takeout containers by not providing them.
Local governments were drafting bills before the Legislature took away their right to create these bans.
It is clear that we need and want bills to ban single use plastic.
We can have cleaner and healthier communities by reducing the amount of plastic we use.
Please call Sen. Gene Yaw and ask him to give local governments every tool in their toolbox to tackle plastic pollution and move Pennsylvania toward zero waste!
Molly Garrahy,
Lewisburg