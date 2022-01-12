On the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, comments were made by our two local congressmen, Fred Keller and Dan Meuser that appropriately condemned the violent actions of those who participated in the insurrection.
However, these two congressmen both contributed to the effort to undermine our democracy by voting on the same day as the insurrection to “decertify” the presidential election, even though all evidence overwhelmingly supports that the election was conducted fairly.
I believe that their votes that day were undemocratic, unpatriotic and violated their oath to support and protect the constitution. Republican Karl Rove made this statement in the Wall Street Journal, “There can be no soft-pedaling of what happened and no absolution for those who planned, encouraged and aided the attempt to overthrow the democracy. Love of country demands nothing less. That is patriotism.”
By their votes to decertify the presidential election, Keller and Meuser clearly aided the attempt to overthrow democracy. I ask all patriots of both parties to actively work to defeat Keller and Meuser unless these two congressmen denounce and apologize for their unpatriotic actions designed to overthrow our democracy. We need to hold both of them accountable for their subversive and unpatriotic actions.
Paul Kettlewell,
Danville