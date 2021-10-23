Valley residents should continue to be proactive and take steps toward removing expired or unwanted medication by participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which returns today.
While dropoff spots are located at certain spots across the Valley nearly every day, the DEA touts one day each April and another each fall as national take-back days.
In April’s take-back day, more than 420 tons — 839,543 pounds — of medication were collected nationally. In Pennsylvania, 35,206 pounds of medication were turned in following April’s event.
Across the nation, 4,425 law enforcement agencies participated, including 206 in Pennsylvania. Only Ohio and New Jersey had more participating departments. Statewide, 255 agencies hosted drop-off locations, including select pharmacies and hospitals.
While America’s focus has been on COVID-19 since March 2020, the overdose epidemic has raged on.
According to the most recent World Drug Report, an estimated 585,000 people died as a result of drug use in 2017.
In 2019, about 50,000 Americans had fatal overdoses on opioids, more than double the total from a decade earlier. Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that in the 12-month period ending in September 2020 — the first wave of the COVID pandemic — 90,237 Americans suffered a fatal overdose, a sign that the pandemic has already had a significant toll.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said overdose deaths have “accelerated” during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a disappointing but not surprising surge considering the climate of the past 19 months.
So take advantage of today’s event.
The service is free and medications will be accepted with no questions asked by law enforcement personnel. The medications brought for disposal can include controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter medications.
There are more than a dozen locations in the Valley participating today, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Take Back Day website. These include police departments in Milton, Sunbury, Coal Township, Mount Carmel, Danville and Watsontown.
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue and experts note that proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
A recent national survey on drug use reported that 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives.
More information is available at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website: https://takebackday.dea.gov/.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.