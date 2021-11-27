After two days of indulging in food and shopping, take a moment over the next few days to do something good for local business owners and your neighbors.
Today is Small Business Saturday, an event that is small in name only. Across the U.S., consumers spent a combined estimated $19.8 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2020. The year prior, the estimate was $19.3 billion. In 2017, it was $15.4 billion.
For many local businesses, Small Business Saturday starts a make-or-break window for the year. Approximately 67 cents of every dollar spent today in a Valley downtown stays in the local community according to a small business impact study.
Finding a way to support them this season is imperative for the Valley.
Local operators have been dealing with the pandemic for nearly two years, including shifting guidance, and now the supply chain issues that have cut into inventory for some shops. Fortunately, many have planned ahead and are prepared for their friends and neighbors to file into stores across Valley downtowns.
“If it’s anything like last year, Small Business Saturday was really busy. We had a lot of people come out,” said Kristie McLeod, owner of Fancy Farmhouse in Lewisburg. She said last year’s Saturday was busier than the much-more hyped Black Friday.
“When you support a small business you’re putting food on the table for local people. It puts money back in the community,” said Brenda Bachman, owner of the new Driftwood & Sage Boutique in Sunbury.
Small Business Saturday will be followed by the more gluttonous Cyber Monday, but if we’re feeling guilty about the overindulgence, perhaps you can offset the guilt by donating to a worthy nonprofit or charity during Giving Tuesday, coming on Nov. 30.
“Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: A day that encourages people to do good. It has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.”
You can do that in countless ways. Donate your time, your money. Spend time at a food bank, write a check to the United Way. Volunteer at a homeless shelter. Become an activist for a cause you believe in.
The last annual GivingTuesday celebration generated $2.47 billion in giving in the United States.
Do something for your neighbors. Do something for a stranger.
Every little thing helps.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.