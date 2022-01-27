Many of us have lived for so long without any real options for public transportation in the Valley, it is easy to wonder what the usage rate would look like.
A new and very affordable option from rabbittransit, which already has a significant presence in the region, is a great step forward, as long as we take advantage of the expansion of the ride-share service.
It is clear public transportation lacks in the Valley. Limited cab and bus service along with ride-share options, while Uber and Lyfe remain obscure. How much do we even take advantage of the resources already on hand?
So it remains a chicken or egg question.
Rabbittransit has rolled out a three-year pilot program called “Stop Hopper” to a small, targeted area. Since December, rabbittransit has been testing a ride-share service in its new Selinsgrove-Sunbury zone. For a small fee customers pay $2 for a bus to pick them up at their given location and deliver them to a location within the zone. Riders 65 and older can ride for free with a free Fare ID Card, and children under 44 inches tall ride for free with a paying adult. There is also a 40 cent fee if you transfer to an already existing-fix route within rabbittransit’s system.
Riders can call or download the app to call for a driver. From there, they can be dropped off at a location of their choice within the zone, which includes Selinsgrove, Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Sunbury and parts of Northumberland.
Richard Farr, executive director of rabbittransit said after the three-year test period, a decision will be made on the future of the program in the Selinsgrove-Sunbury zone. Farr said they are hoping to reach 60-70 customers a day.
Riders with wheelchairs or mobile devices can ride and individuals who need a ride to the grocery store can bring bags on the ride vehicle as long as the bags stay out of the aisle.
“The idea is to really help remove transportation as a barrier to allow people to have access to their basic needs and hopefully employment opportunities,” Farr said.
The barrier is significant, limiting employment, education, recreation and health care options. An affordable and accessible option has opened to overcome those barriers. No it is up to those who need it to take advantage of it for Stop Hopper and other services to become viable long-term opens.
To schedule a ride — available Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. — download the Stop Hopper app or call 1-800-632-9063.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.