Inflation is driving up the prices of food, gas and goods.
Many residents not already tightening their purse strings will likely find they have no choice but to do so soon as multiple reports, including from Bloomberg, indicate this bout of inflation could chew into family savings for a couple of years.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, consistent positive wage growth has occurred in only 10 of the last 40 years. The top 95th percentile of earners continue to pull away from middle- and low-wage workers. Citizens already scraping by are now staring down near-$5-per-gallon prices on gas and considering what extra expenses they can cut.
Out-of-state vacations to a beach or lake house are a luxury afforded by some that could be replaced with staycation trips that will barely put a dent in the fuel gauge.
The Susquehanna Valley’s natural amenities — Pennsylvania State Game Lands and parks, the Susquehanna River and hilly terrain — provide fun, recreational opportunities practically in the backyard of every town in the region. From Shikellamy State Park, to R.B. Winter State Park to Weiser State Forest, there are many options.
Danville-area residents can thank the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) for maintaining facilities and trails that surged in popularity during COVID-19 lockdowns and are likely to surge again.
The Hess Loop Trail, at the Hess Recreation Area, drew 50,000 hikers in 2021, according to MARC Director Bob Stoudt. That’s about 136 hikers per day.
The trail incorporates the old “Bike Path,” also known as the J. Manley Robbins Trail, the oldest documented rail-to-trail path in the country. The loop is the most heavily used trail in Montour County, despite making up just 2.58 of the 26 miles of hiking trails MARC has saved or built since it was founded in 2005. Beyond Hess — which also has a skate park and pavilions and ballfields for rent, there’s also the North Branch Canal Trail in Mahoning and Cooper townships, Hopewell Park, along Route 11, and the riverfront area in Danville along the Susquehanna.
Last but not least, the list also includes Montour Preserve — which has a lake, hiking trails, a fossil pit, maple sugar shack, animal viewing blinds and an environmental study pond filled with wildlife. The preserve boasted 100,000 visitors in 2021.
It’s a lot of maintenance for six hourly workers, but worth the effort, according to Stoudt.
“What we do matters a lot to our community,” he said. “We’re doing something tangible.”
The facilities and activities that helped many avoid going stir-crazy during pandemic lockdowns are poised to help them navigate another wave of uncertainty and stress.
Susquehanna Valley residents should take advantage of the array of riches available.