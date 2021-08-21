First I want to say I am sick about the disrespectful, almost gleeful negative fault-finding in our political discussions. Whatever happened to the adage, “If you can’t say anything good about a person, don’t say anything at all!”
Secondly, I would like to comment on Fred Keller’s comments in this paper on Aug. 17. His comments included, Biden’s “haphazard withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan” and his “decision made hastily” and “without a clear plan.”
I would like to imagine that we could have done better. I also want to remind Mr. Keller and his fellow truth-challenged cohorts, (including Sen. Mastriano and Mel Benjamin’s columns, Aug. 19), who are still trying to make the case that the “Big Lie” is true, about a few facts.
In October 2019, Trump abruptly changed a long-standing foreign policy by pulling all 1,000 American troops out of northern Syria, completely and callously leaving the Kurdish forces and their families, who had been fighting along-side American troops against ISIS for years. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic forces were allies of ours in this endeavor to stop Turkish offensives. They had fought hard and valiantly, some 11,000 had died. This major betrayal caused anger, heartbreak and disgust within our troops and many others. The atrocities, such as executions of civilians, were the result.
Trump also started, and is responsible, for the continuing politicalization of the coronavirus, which has caused many deaths — by failure to accept vaccines, masking, distancing, etc. Finally, Trump also wanted to bring our troops home, and sooner!
Time and again we abandon our allies. I have heard Americans wonder why would anyone want to help us? Our national arrogance keeps getting into situations from which we are not able to gracefully exit. Right now we need to take care of our own dire issues.
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg