Pennsylvania is estimated to receive more than $13.4 billion of the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief package.
The package is designed to help state and local governments and schools recover from the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan of 2021 into law on the one-year anniversary of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 527,000 Americans. That breaks down to about $7.3 billion coming to state governments and $6.1 billion to counties, municipalities and school districts.
Under federal law 20 percent of the funds received must be dedicated to address learning loss and go toward interventions that ensure students’ academic, social and emotional needs are met.
The Milton Area School District is projected to get $4,303,883. With 20 percent to students’ needs, that equates to $860,776.60.
So where is the balance of the $3,443,106.40 going to be wasted?
If this much money is coming in from the federal government, they sure don’t need to raise property taxes or any type of taxes for quite a few years. It’s time to start cutting the programs that don’t bring in revenue and stop paying teachers extra money to coach. Follow the example of Little League umpires and coaches. Volunteer! Do it for the kids.
It’s time the people took back the schools from our so-called elected representatives because they don’t have our best interest, nor our childrens’, at heart. Any big decision, tax hike, pay raise, new superintendent, new football field, or anything at all, should be placed on a special voting ballot for the entire community to decide.
The people who are in charge, the school board, have no idea how this COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of this community. How many in the district are on fixed incomes? Do they care? No, they just keep raising taxes. What about taxing the renters? How about a flat-tax based on income and do away with the property tax. Wow, what a concept.
Now, for the people who have read this, read the article about the PSERS and its $25 million “error” that cost the taxpayers, not the teachers.
Timothy Stitzel,
New Columbia