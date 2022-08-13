A few times a month, maybe once a week, the phone rings and someone with a very specific request is on the other end.
Said request nearly always begins the same way: Someone did something dumb when young — don’t we all? — got in trouble and something ended up in the paper/on the internet years ago. It was certainly a one-time incident and they’ve turned their life around, but the incident keeps popping up in online searches by potential employers or landlords. Can you pull that story down?
The short answer is no. The long answer is a lot more nuanced.
There are a hundred reasons why beginning with we don’t change history. The second is there could be other versions of the story that other news outlets have picked up, often linking to our original story. The third is if the incident is too old, we may not be able to access it due to technical issues including upgrades to systems that mean we can’t update.
Some ask about deindexing stories, something I’ve learned a little about, including that it may take a search engine months to reset its index.
Just because we don’t pull stories down doesn’t mean we don’t try to help. Our policy is — if we can access the file — update the court proceedings as much as we can.
Nine out of 10 times when someone calls with the take-down request, it involves a minor, often nonviolent offense. Some college kid gets a little rowdy downtown or gets picked up for underage drinking.
Those infractions shouldn’t be job killers. But, as we all know or should know, the internet can be forever.
Since most of the requests involve something minor and first-time offenses, many of those charged go through something like an Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition and/or the charges are dismissed and fully expunged from records. ARD, according to the Pennsylvania Crime Victims website, is “intended to encourage offenders to make a fresh start after participating in a rehabilitative program and offers them the possibility of dismissal of charges and the expungement of the offender’s arrest record upon completion of the program.”
Many of those cases never even make it to court, so final adjudication of these offenses can go without an update in print or online. So if someone searches a name, they are more likely to find a brief story on the incident, but not that the charges were dropped six months later.
That is where we can help. Those who call with the pull-down request are told to provide those final documents — expungement, dismissal — to The Daily Item and existing stories — if we can access them — are topped with an update sort of like this: Charges against John/Jane Doe were dismissed by Northumberland County Courts on Aug. 14, 2022. All records regarding this case have been expunged from court records.”
This goes on top of the original story. When someone searches for the name — or finds a link to the original story — the first thing the reader sees is the update. This way we aren’t changing history, we’re writing the final chapter.
In recent months, we have tightened our police/court coverage a bit in a move that could reduce the frequency of these uncomfortable requests. Our reporters are mainly reporting on felonies, although some misdemeanors are followed depending on the severity and public interest. In those cases, our reporters follow through to completion with additional stories.
For the most part, people understand, which I appreciate. In some instances, I get hung up on, which I also understand.
If you have any questions, send me a note and we can discuss further.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.