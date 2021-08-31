Dear Rep. Fred Keller, I noticed in your statement to the media that there was no mention of condolences for the families of those brave service personnel who were killed or wounded. You simply used the backs of those bodies to make political hay. You also did not mention the responsibility that those members of ISIS-K bear for this tragedy. You are very quick to blame the president who has accepted responsibility. I noticed you did not accept any responsibility for yourself or President Trump for the tragedy that cost the lives of many people on Jan. 6.
When you accept responsibility for you and your puppet masters, then I will give your statements any credibility.
David Reier,
Sunbury