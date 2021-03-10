Raise the Region is always a vital community outreach for dozens of Valley nonprofits. This year’s event may be the most critical of the program’s nine-year history.
The 30-hour online fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. tonight and runs through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. For Valley nonprofits, ranging from schools to high school band programs, to vital social services and church organiztions, 2020 was a tough year.
For a place like the Lewisburg Children’s Museum and Campus Theatre, forced to close amid the pandemic, attendance was down. For programs like the Selinsgrove Meals on Wheels, the need was greater than ever last year with so many people out of work. For an organization like the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, online programming and concerts only raise so much money.
So the next two days will be important. If you can find a way to help, please do.
There is something for everyone in the fundraiser offered up by the First Community Partnership Foundation.
Schools like Meadowbrook Christian and Northumberland Christian are on the list. Lewisburg’s Green Dragon Foundation is there, too. Critical social service programs like Transitions of Pa., Expectations Women’s Center and the Oasis Community Recovery Club could use help.
Beginning tonight, anyone can visit www.raisetheregion.org and donate to one or more of the organizations that pre-registered. There are 270 in all across six counties — Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union — including 126 in the Valley.
In the first eight years, the program has raised $10.2 million, including $1.4 million in 2020.
“This is the ninth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the foundation and the work of our grantmaking and fundraising efforts,” said Jennifer Wilson, president and CEO of FCPF.
“Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership,” Wilson said. “Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals.”
With the corner of the COVID-19 pandemic possibly in sight, many of these organizations are looking at what the next phase of their existence will look like. At the Thomas Beaver Free Library in Danville, Director Kathleen McQuiston said funds donated to the library will be used across a variety of lanes.
“We will have to navigate a lot between virtual programs and services for people who want to come in,” she said. “We have to have the resources to take care of everybody.”
Donating is easy: Just go to raisetheregion.org after 6 p.m. tonight and find the nonprofit or nonprofits you’d like to donate to. Raise the Region has always made an impact because the Valley is always generous. This is another time to step up.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.