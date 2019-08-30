We are less than two weeks away from the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, our generation’s date which will live in infamy.
Most of us can still see the images with our mind’s eye without too much of a struggle. They serve as reminders to never forget, and as a call to unite as the nation did in the days, weeks and months following the unimaginable.
This weekend, Valley residents have the rare opportunity to learn even more about the events of that day and the heroism shown by some of the nation’s bravest. The mobile 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit will be on display beginning Saturday at the 100th anniversary of All Home Days in Elysburg.
The Stephen Siller Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will be open Saturday through Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. each day.
The mobile museum is named in honor of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who died at the World Trade Center. Siller had recently finished his shift when he heard a plane hit the first World Trade Center Tower. After having his initial path through a city tunnel to the towers closed for security, Siller jumped into his 60 pounds of fire gear and ran to the World Trade Center to help in any way possible.
In 2013, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation launched the mobile exhibit as a “tribute to all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, including, of course, the 343 members of the FDNY who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
A 53-foot tractor-trailer transforms into a 1,000-square foot exhibit to educate people across the country about 9/11. The exhibit features artifacts from the site, including steel beams recovered from the World Trade Center. Tours are conducted by FDNY firefighters who provide firsthand accounts of the day.
If you can’t get a chance to visit the mobile exhibit — and we hope you can — perhaps you can pay your respects as the truck weaves its way through the Valley today.
Starting around noon just north of Lewisburg, the mobile exhibit will be escorted by emergency apparatus, police and others to welcome the museum to the Valley. The escorted truck will travel south on Route 15 to Shamokin Dam to Front Street in Sunbury, Water Street in Northumberland and Route 11 in Point Township toward Danville. In Danville, it will proceed on Route 11 toward Bloomsburg. It will travel to Main Street Bloomsburg then East Street toward Route 487. It will stay on 487 toward Elysburg. It will travel Route 54 toward Mount Carmel to Route 61. In Mount Carmel, it will proceed on East Avenue to Market Street, turn at the Anthracite Fire Company on West Third Street. It will continue toward Route 54 back to Route 61 in Strong and follow Route 61 toward Kulpmont, Coal Township, Shamokin (Independence Street) back to Route 487 to All Home Day Grounds.
That circuitous route offers residents from each Valley county the opportunity to pay their respects, even briefly.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.