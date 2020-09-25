It happened in homes across the Central Susquehanna Valley earlier this week. Overnight temperatures dipped down to the freezing mark, clicking on home heating systems that have been shut down for the past five months.
The colder nights provide a reminder for all of us to inspect and service our home heating systems — equipment that causes an average of 52,000 house fires a year in the United States, second only to fires caused by cooking equipment, according to a report published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
An average of 490 people are killed and 1,400 people are injured each year by house fires sparked by heating equipment across the nation, NFPA reports. Damage from house fires caused by heating equipment totals an estimated $1.03 billion.
Space heaters are responsible for about 44 percent of the home heating equipment fires in the U.S., as well as 86 percent of the deaths and 78 percent of the injuries in home heating fires, the NFPA reports.
As the nights turn colder and the leaves change color, it’s a great time to install or test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and change batteries if necessary, then test all alarms at least once a month.
Here are some other important reminders from the National Fire Protection Association:
n Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, including a furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.
n Set up a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires or space heaters.
n Never use the oven to heat your home.
n Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
n Always use the correct type of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for all fuel-burning space heaters.
n Ensure that each fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance from the home.
n Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
n Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
n Do not attach extension cords to portable electric heaters.
n If you smell gas in or around your gas heater, do not light it. Leave the home immediately and call the local fire department or gas company.
It really is easy to think that everything will work just fine — like it did last winter — and not take the time to complete the inspections.
The NFPA notes that most home heating fires can be prevented by simply following safety tips and precautions. The stakes are too high. Let’s all take the time to be safe.
