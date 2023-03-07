The Valley’s most prolific and wide-ranging fundraiser — Raise the Region — returns this week, offering Valley residents a chance to help hundreds of local nonprofits.
Entering its second decade, Raise the Region — built around a partnership with the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships — raised more than $2 million a year ago and more than $14 million since its start in 2013.
The 30-hour online fundraiser begins Wednesday evening and runs all day Thursday.
FCFP has announced that 334 nonprofits have registered, including 134 in the four Valley counties. Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501(c)(3) organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union counties.
“We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grantmaking and fundraising efforts,” said Jason McCahan, director of Philanthropy for FCFP.
Last year 320 nonprofits were accepted by FCFP for the fund drive, including 128 in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Donating is very easy and the dollars are stretched by the generosity of sponsors. Simply visit raisetheregion.org after 6 p.m. Wednesday — and before 11:59 p.m. Thursday — and find a participating nonprofit you want to help. You can donate to one, or a dozen, the choice is yours.
It is also apparent there is something for everyone to support.
Among the nonprofits in Montour County signed up are the Montour DeLong Community Fair Association and the Gate House homeless shelter. And the 55 registered nonprofits in Northumberland County include DIG Furniture Bank, Haven Ministry, Mostly Mutts, Sunbury Revitalization Inc. and the Watsontown Historical Society.
In Snyder County, residents can donate to Agapeland Preschool, Middlecreek Area Community Center, The Regional Engagement Center and the Alyssa Dressler Foundation. Forty-seven nonprofits in Union County have registered including Camp Koala, Expectations Women’s Center, the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum and Susquehanna Valley Chorale.
A full list of registered nonprofits is inside Wednesday’s Local section and online at dailyitem.com. Outside of the four-county region, residents can donate to schools, theaters and art programs and public libraries.
Raise the Region is really defined by its name. Together, we have 30 hours to lift the area and its nonprofits that are the lifeblood of the area.
