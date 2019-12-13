As we approach the final push toward Christmas, we offer a friendly reminder to think of those not on your lists who can use a little holiday cheer during this season of giving.
The generosity of this Valley has never been in question.
It’s the reason the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund — a collaborative effort between the Salvation Army, The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, this year — has raised nearly $3 million for Valley families over the past three decades. So far, the 2019 fund is more than a third of its way to its $100,000 goal.
The Needy Family Fund is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army. Last year, the fund raised $116,774. The biggest year was 2013 with $145,128. The fund started in 1987 to help Valley families that have fallen on hard times during the holiday season.
“The fact that other organizations outside the Salvation Army are willing to get together and help families and individuals in need speaks volumes about the community,” said Joel Harris, the Salvation Army’s community coordinator for the Sunbury and Milton offices. “At the end of the day when we put in the hard work, we see how the community comes together as a whole. It’s not common in this day and age that such a huge volume of people come together to help the community.”
The Needy Family Fund is not the only way to help out our neighbors this season. Be sure to drop any loose change or even some cash into a red kettle you pass in the coming days. Every little bit helps.
Donate to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. You can direct your donation to a project or entity of your choice.
Drop a toy into the countless Toys for Tots bins you see in various locations. You won’t get to see the smile on a child’s face, but understand it will make someone’s holiday better.
Your holiday giving doesn’t always have to be about money. Donating time can be just as beneficial and well-meaning.
Volunteer at a food bank or donate some money or food. Find a church or other outlet serving a holiday meal and find a way to help, either cooking food or serving those in search of a hot meal or a brief conversation.
Don’t be in a hurry either. Far too often the hustle and bustle overwhelm us this time of year. Take the time to have a conversation with someone. It might be a greater gift than you can imagine.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.