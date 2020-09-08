Most Valley school students have returned to class and those in the Mifflinburg and Lewisburg school districts will be going back this week.
It was a long time coming, and probably seems even longer for students and parents alike.
This is the grand experiment, an attempt to return to some sort of normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School district officials have been preparing for months for this return to school, including offering online options for students or parents who are not quite comfortable yet with students returning to the school.
Danville Area School District Superintendent Ricki Boyle said most of the students opted to return to in-person school. She said 23 percent of the district’s students will participate in either the hybrid/bridge classes, in which lessons teachers present will be broadcast live and uploaded to Google Classroom, or in the district’s cyber school.
For those returning to the classrooms across the Valley, temperature checks, face masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing and other precautions based on guidance from the governor, the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be the rule.
Of course, the state and school districts will keep an eye on the number of cases in the community to ensure there is not an increase in cases. Anyone who becomes ill in school will be isolated, based on guidance from the state, Boyle said. That guidance includes isolating the person showing symptoms in a separate room or separate space in the nurse’s office and then sending the student or staff member home with a referral to a health care provider. Someone with a positive COVID-19 test must isolate for 10 days and someone who is a close contact to someone with COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days. Parents are being asked to screen students at home prior to the student going on the bus or going to school, Boyle said.
It will be a challenge. So far there have been positive tests at Mount Carmel —which has gone to all remote learning for two weeks — Shikellamy and Southern Columbia.
School district administrators, teachers and other staff members in districts across the region are taking every precaution to make the return to school as safe as possible. If students and parents do the same, schools — and the community — may see the other side of this pandemic sooner rather than later.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and Danville News editor Joe Sylvester.