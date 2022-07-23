Some thoughts in connection with the House Select Committee hearing on July 21, which, among other things, included former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, refusing on camera in an outtake to say that the election was over.
All of our presidents have been men, humans with a collection of skills and flaws. We’d like to think that voting is an exercise in enlightened self-interest, even though, astonishingly, in the election for president, unlike almost all other elections, we continue to play by rules that don’t require the election of the candidate who wins the popular vote.
By objective standards (hard to come by in this day of divisive partisanship), the results for the country have been quite disappointing: George W. Bush weighs in as an intellectual lightweight, mediocre at best; and then there is No. 45, the most impeached, most repeatedly dishonest ever, and to some a privilege-pushing, misogynistic, narcissistic miscreant who repeatedly demonstrates that all the while he proclaims, as a matter of expedience and image, love for country, he was really never about much more than what would serve his immediate personal interest in accumulating wealth and power.
How, as a nation, did we let our standards for patriotic leadership drop so low? We require our elected officials to take an oath to faithfully discharge the duties of the office and to be faithful to the Constitution, but we are all too easily distracted by false assertions so readily made by politicians pursuing the path of self-service as a higher value than civil service.
Free speech has value; false speech much less so. Is it really that hard to tell them apart? Or is it just too easy not to?
Willful ignorance has been with us a long time and doesn’t appear to be going away any time soon. And yet, after the “American carnage” brought to us courtesy of the 45th president, it remains increasingly difficult to understand why some 40% of those who identify with the party under whose banner he ran and twice lost the popular vote, continue to close their eyes to the disaster his presidency was for both country and party.
As a sitting president, he actively and grievously threatened, rather than dutifully protected, the constitutional democracy, even the flawed, aspiring democracy in search of that elusive, more-perfect union, to which he took an oath of allegiance. How is that acceptable, and how can a thoughtful voter consider casting a future vote for him? What is appealing about deceit and disinformation?
Is it his wealth? His arrogance? His alliance with extreme elements? His refusal to disavow violence?
The nation needs to be far better than the example the disgraced and graceless former president has set for it.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg