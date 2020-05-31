Last week, Los Angeles Laker LeBron James posted a side-by-side on his Twitter account of two different people “taking a knee.”
In the photo frame on the left, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, is taking a knee to the neck from a Minneapolis police officer. Floyd cries out repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.” He would later succumb to the nearly eight minutes of pressure on his neck and die.
In the other image, former San Francisco 49er quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, takes a knee during the playing of the national anthem in peaceful protest of police brutality against people of color.
Kaepernick’s action killed zero people, but it did end his promising football career.
The now 32-year-old Kaepernick has not played NFL football since 2016 because his actions made him radioactive to team owners.
His form of protest enraged some fans, who labeled his stance as un-American and disrespectful of the flag and country. However, Kaepernick made it clear in his own words why he chose this time-honored method of peaceful protest: “I’m not going to stand up and show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”
In fact, New York Daily News journalist, Shaun King, pointed out in 2016 that the original lyrics of the song “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott Key supported the institution of slavery.
Actually, the national anthem as it is known today was originally a much longer poem written by Key in 1814. One-hundred and seventeen years later in 1931, it officially became the nation’s anthem with these offensive lines left out:
“No refuge could save the hireling and slave
From the terror of flight or gloom of the grave,
And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Francis Scott Key was the product of generations of slave owners, and he once said that Africans are “a distinct and inferior race of people, which all experience proves to be the greatest evil that afflicts a community.”
Tragically, this is how some people in this nation still perceive African Americans, in particular black men, and other people of color. For some, it seems the national anthem should not include people of color in this “land of the free and home of the brave.”
Key’s ignorant and hateful attitude presented in the full-length poem is emblematic of the cancerous effects of racism that still metastasize in insidious ways in America.
Thus, George Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe” echo Eric Garner’s from 2014 when he died from a chokehold inflicted by a policeman.
There is Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was shot and killed by two civilian vigilantes in Georgia in February because they suspected he was a burglar. It harkens back to Trayvon Martin in 2012, shot and killed by another vigilante. The list goes on.
This racism also takes other forms when the result is not death, as recently reported in two stories in The Daily Item. Christian Cooper, a black man, had a white woman call the police on him in Central Park in New York when he asked her to leash her dog as required in that area. She dialed 911 claiming he threatened her life as he calmly filmed her from a safe distance away.
Then there’s Aeneas Hawkins, a 20-year-old black football player, who stopped for gas in Ohio on his way back home to Cincinnati from Penn State. An older white man stared at him after he paid for his gas, and as he passed, Hawkins heard him yell, “F*** you! You black son of a b****.” And the list goes on.
Many have watched news videos of largely white protesters in the state capitals of Michigan, Wisconsin and elsewhere, armed with rifles, carrying Confederate flags, Nazi swastikas, threatening signs and yelling in the faces of police officers without any fatalities reported. The double standard of white privilege is stark.
The Preamble to The U.S. Constitution reads: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
In order to come close to fulfilling these ideals, we must acknowledge and work to end the horrible historic vestiges of genocide, slavery and exploitation that spawn racism, sexism and other negative –isms and phobias that divide us.
Just yesterday, I saw an American flag proudly mounted in the bed of a pickup truck. As I drove past the parked vehicle, I read one of the bumper stickers, which had two Confederate flags and the words: “Pride not Prejudice.” That statement of “pride” dismisses the painful history of slavery connected to that symbol. It made me wonder how he would view me as an African American — knowing nothing about me or my history other than the color of my skin.
Harvey Edwards is a former high school teacher in the Midd-West and Selinsgrove school districts. He is currently Teacher-in-Residence at Susquehanna University. He is also a member of The Daily Item’s editorial board.