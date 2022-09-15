Regardless if it’s just busy schedules, or worse, a few empty cupboards at home because of rising household expenses, many of us often skip breakfast.
Unfortunately, it happens to many children as well — with significant consequences.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a new $21.5 million program to provide universal free school breakfasts to every student enrolled in public or private schools, regardless if they normally qualify for free or reduced meals at school.
“It is completely unacceptable for a child to start the day hungry,” the governor said, announcing the new breakfast effort during a visit to the Steelton-Highspire School District. “I’m taking hunger off the table for Pennsylvania kids by creating the Universal Free Breakfast Program,” Wolf said.
Melissa Froehlich, communications chairwoman for the School Nutrition Association of Pennsylvania, noted that research shows a well-nourished child who starts their day with breakfast is more likely to be at school, has improved concentration and is more willing to participate in the classroom.
“Far too many families in Pennsylvania experience obstacles to providing healthy morning meals,” Froehlich said. “Food insecurity, high food and fuel prices while juggling a household budget can mean that students arrive at school hungry and not ready to learn,” she said.
“The school breakfast program is critical to filling this void for our children every school day. Providing school breakfasts at no cost to families is the most viable solution to the continued challenges Pennsylvania families are experiencing.”
The new universal breakfast program is set to begin on Oct. 1 and will continue through the remainder of the current school year. Money to pay for it comes from prior year funding from the School Food Services General Fund appropriation, state officials said.
Waivers approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided free breakfast meals from March 2020 through the 2021-2022 school year.
State officials said student participation in free school breakfast programs has increased about 16 percent from the 2018-19 school year, when free breakfasts were not universally available.
It’s all good. It’s all positive. There is no better investment.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.