There is an error in the bill or tomorrow’s appointment is canceled. That information is lost or the work isn’t done on time. The toy I bought for my grandchild doesn’t work.
It used to be that the person at fault could choose from several possible excuses to try my patience when something went wrong: The computer was down; I don’t know you’ll have to ask the boss; privacy-HIPAA-personnel matter; lost in the mail; delayed because of rain. Now no matter what goes wrong, there is a convenient universal excuse, “Oh, because of the pandemic . . .” and our response can only be to summon an extra measure of patience.
May the improved patience we are learning to practice now stay with us all, even when we move on to better times and back to the same old excuses.
Marion Jacobsen,
Lewisburg