In the first 50 days, President Biden has succeeded in spending enormous amounts of money that includes reimbursing the business losses of minority owners at the expense of others just as needy. If one group of people benefit from this, all should benefit. We have worked long and hard to eliminate the discrimination created by segregating or selecting based on race. This is a step backward and should be disavowed.
The Biden administration has effectively created chaos and crisis on our southern border. The Trump administration had finally established a road to controlling the mass influx of people looking to settle in our country. Many controls have been lifted and we now have what amounts to open borders. With warm weather on the way so are thousands of people.
Perhaps the single most disappointing accomplishment has been the inability to give the Trump team the credit due for getting us not one but three vaccines to combat COVID. The scientists early on advised that it could be one, two, or even three years before a safe vaccine could be expected. President Trump did not accept that forecast and established Operation Warp Speed and got the cooperation of the drug companies, the CDC, the FDA to go full tilt in finding the answer. Think of the lives saved by the speed at which the vaccines were developed. They should be referred to as the Trump Vaccines.
In a little over a year, we all dealt with an unknown virus from what was an unknown source at the time and we are close to conquering it. If President Biden really wants to be a “uniter not a divider” he will recognize the work that went on before his arrival on the scene.
President Biden says proudly “We have just begun!”
This should scare us all.
Henry A. Truslow,
Northumberland