Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday that state schools would be permitted to modify or end the facial mask mandate on Jan. 17 for students in grades kindergarten through 12.
Then, on Wednesday — just as the Department of Health reported 6,936 new COVID-19 cases and 196 more deaths — the Commonwealth Court threw out the mask mandate altogether, ruling that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam’s mandate did not comply with the state’s laws about reviewing and approving regulations and was adopted without an existing disaster emergency declared by the governor.
Locally, there were 127 new cases Wednesday, the largest one-day increase in more than a month.
These developments came just days after federal health officials approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, who now join all older age groups. The pediatric vaccinations, which require parental consent, are now underway.
“The pediatric vaccine is safe, and it is highly effective at protecting children against COVID-19-related illness, hospitalization, and death,” Pennsylvania’s Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said.
Beam continues to encourage eligible Pennsylvanians to get a COVID shot. “If you have a child between 5 and 11, get them vaccinated and give your child the power to safely learn, play and be a kid.”
The Wolf administration imposed a statewide school masking mandate in early September amid a surge in infections and hospitalizations from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. They did so when local districts didn’t react to severe increases as school began.
“Now, we are in a different place than we were in September, and it is time to prepare for transition back to a more normal setting,” the governor said.
Indeed, that “normal setting” — barring a health emergency like COVID-19 — is one in which school directors, elected by local citizens, discuss issues at school board meetings and accept comments from the public before voting on proposed school policies.
It appears that a significant number of children will be able to receive a vaccination within the next two months. Some have already gotten their first shot. Schools, especially elementary schools, will be as safe as they have been since the virus first broke out 20 months ago.
At that point, school board members, including those just elected on Nov. 2, will evaluate the levels of COVID-19 infection and immunization within their local schools, accept comments from parents then proceed with local decisions.
The mandatory masking has been the subject of highly contentious debate.
“With the knowledge we’ve gained over the past 20 months and critical tools like the vaccine at our disposal, we must take the next step forward in our recovery,” Wolf said.
Let’s join in with the optimism that the vaccines, now going into the arms of children, will finally break the back of this horrible pandemic and the related issues that continue to divide us.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.