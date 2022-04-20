I read LZ Granderson’s article about “Don’t Say Gay” bills with great interest. Although I am not gay, I was a professional dancer for 15 years and worked with and for many gay people, had a gay roommate for 7 years and have lots of gay friends.
A lot of straight people are scared of gay people, and their fear makes them think and say all sorts of stupid stuff. Kind of like the behavior of lots of white people who are afraid of African Americans.
Here’s the thing, though: They don’t care what we think. Gay people and Black people don’t need the approval or acceptance of straight and white people, they just need us to leave them alone. Unfortunately, the kind of scared and insecure people who feel the need to write laws like “Don’t Say Gay,” are unlikely to leave the objects of their fear alone.
Here’s the other thing, though: This is nothing new to gay people and Black people, and when they are hatefully and pointlessly oppressed, you know what they do? Something fabulous, like create drag ball culture. Or jazz. Or “Old Town Road.” I sometimes tease my friends that gay marriage was their undoing — now they’re as boring as the rest of us!
However, when AIDS was killing their friends and no one was doing anything about it, gay people formed Act Up, to keep the AIDS crisis real for people other than gays, with fabulously ingenious, creative and subversive protests. African Americans’ oppression has had a different character and so their response has been different, too, but here’s the thing: if you think anyone is going to go away just because you don’t “approve” of them, you’re out of your stinking mind.
That’s Hitler thinking, or Putin thinking, and requires the Hitler or Putin follow-through, although we’re seeing once again that that doesn’t actually work. “Final solutions” are not just horrifying and murderous, they’re also pathetic expressions of ignorance, fear and feelings of inferiority. Here’s the actual “final thing:” Even if scared, insecure and backward people succeed in passing “Don’t Say Gay” bills, even if gay marriage is abolished, even if the rights that black people have fought so hard for continue to be rolled back — they aren’t going anywhere.
All of you who don’t read, eat in restaurants, watch TV, go to the theater, museums or movies and don’t listen to music will be just fine, turning your back on gay people and Black people. Your loss. The rest of us, though, might start appreciating a little more the contributions of our fellow Americans who come from different places, have different experiences and different ideas about what it means to be an American.
Whether we appreciate them or not, though, they aren’t going no where, and they will continue to make themselves heard, hopefully in the flamboyant and outrageous ways the times require. If politics is show biz for ugly people, then show biz must be politics for beautiful people, no? We can argue about the budget, regulations and taxes, but only an idiot would rather watch ugly, untalented people perform. Me, I’m going to stay on the lookout for the next fabulous thing to come from my gay and African American brothers and sisters. Unlike their detractors, they’ve got talent and guts.
Trey Casimir lives in Lewisburg.