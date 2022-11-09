There can be only one message today: Get out and vote.
If you haven’t already sent a mail-in ballot and have confirmed it has arrived — you can track it at pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx — deliver it by hand to your county’s election office by 8 p.m. tonight.
If you plan to vote in person today, be ready to wait. And that is a good thing, it means more people are taking part in this critical foundational process. Voter registration is up across the board and tens of thousands of non-party affiliated voters who can’t participate in Pennsylvania’s closed primaries also get their say today as well.
Today is Election Day across the United States. Up for grabs nationally will be control of the U.S. Senate and House. In Pennsylvania, there is a governor’s race, and all of the state’s Representatives are on the ballot along with some Senate seats.
Pennsylvania, once again, has a spotlight on it with high-profile races for governor and U.S. Senate.
Democrats hope that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman can flip outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat. Dr. Mehmet Oz has made a late surge in the polls and that race is considered a toss-up by most election experts, a race that could give Republicans control of the Senate.
It will be interesting to see if Oz can pull along Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who trails Attorney Josh Shapiro in the polls, or if Mastriano’s grassroots effort — there are a lot of Mastriano signs across the region — pays off.
Getting out to vote is as important a duty as Americans have. In this politically charged climate — where a debate on whether the sky is blue would probably be filibustered — having your voice heard is as critical as ever.
More and more people seem to be engaged politically. There are a lot of yard signs all across the Valley, big and small, for candidates across the board. That belief, the feeling that my candidate, can be the one to make it right, to cross political boundaries and make government work again for the people.
There is a strong possibility we won’t know who won these much-watched races tonight. Too many ballots won’t be counted in a state that doesn’t allow pre-canvassing of the thousands of mail-in ballots that have been sitting in election offices for weeks.
It is also important to note that elections are fair and secure. While there are always a handful of miscreants in the mix, the overwhelming majority of ballots are cast and counted as they should be. Those complaining about a fraudulent election are fighting a losing battle and, perhaps, should consider the candidates they have run for office.
The final round of this election cycle begins when polls open at 7 a.m. Be sure to be there and participate in this critical moment.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board.