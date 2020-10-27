Rita Campbell (Oct. 18) laid out a number of reasons why she could not vote for Joe Biden and would instead vote for Donald Trump. I thank her for her contribution to a civil dialogue in these troubled times. Unfortunately, however, her arguments are either inconsistent, or consist of Trump campaign talking points that can be easily refuted.
She says that, as a Christian, she cannot support “the slaughter of our unborn” (that is, abortion). But there are many Christians whose positions on abortion are not the same as hers. She says she “enjoys my freedom to choose” but she would deny that freedom to every pregnant woman. She doesn’t want her religious freedom destroyed, but she seems willing to deny it to religious people who differ with her. There is such a tangle of contradictions here.
Most of the column reproduces Trump talking points. Biden’s age and health: Trump is only four years younger, and Biden is evidently in better health. Biden’s Vice President, Kamala Harris: “her radical, far-left California socialist ideas.” In the Democratic primaries, Harris was far from the most leftist of the candidates, and has never been allied with Bernie Sanders or the “Squad.” The Green New Deal is not Biden’s policy, though he does propose an aggressive program to rectify the damage Trump has done to the environment and to address global climate change, both of which we desperately need after four years of Trump’s destruction. And the cost?
How can you worry about that after Trump put us into steep deficits with his tax cuts for the rich?
Biden’s immigration policy is not “open borders.” He proposes a comprehensive revision of our immigration laws that would actually reduce illegal immigration. Biden has said repeatedly that he does not favor defunding the police. He does favor more funding for social services. Biden does not favor taking your guns away and “making us defenseless.” He does favor reasonable regulation of assault weapons that have been responsible for so many deaths in mass murders.
I could go on, but will forbear in the interest of brevity. I conclude with why I cannot vote for Donald Trump. In addition to a broad range of policies that I profoundly disagree with, from the beginning of his 2016 campaign and on every day of his presidency he has disrespected any political opponent, regularly threatening people who oppose him with jail. He has thereby undermined civil democratic give and take. And, he is clearly using his office to enrich himself. Do you wonder that Democrats have exerted so much effort to stopping him?
John Peeler,
Lewisburg