Bring all American jobs back from China? Be careful what you wish for.
A partial list of countries where America imports from include China, South Korea, Japan, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Poland, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, the U.K.
Paying a little more or a lot more for companies that purchase products made in the U.S. Compared to offshore depends upon the intensity of direct labor in producing the product.
Compare the retail cost to U.S. consumers that purchase a 42-inch high-definition television that is manufactured in China or South Korea versus manufactured in the U.S. China and South Korea pay $6 per hour for factory employees directly involved in making the product. Cost to consumers works out to about $620. In the United States, direct labor is $25 per hour. Retail cost to consumer would be about $2,000.
Appliances, electronics, pharmaceutical, medical, apparel, vehicle parts, footwear, food and beverages, sporting goods, tools, power equipment, plastic, metals are a few off-shore imports. Automation resulted in the loss of more manufacturing jobs than imports. We are not going back.
Congress, both parties, failed to address the folks that lost their jobs in the manufacturing sector. There are solutions, but tariffs are not a solution.
William Albertson,
Milton