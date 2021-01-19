State legislators in Harrisburg have wisely formed a task force to assess the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and industries and discuss ways that the state government can offer support.
Many businesses, especially restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and entertainment venues, were forced to shut down for most of the past year because of COVID-19 concerns. During an introduction of the task force last week, a group of state House Republicans said they would bring together people from varied backgrounds and perspectives to help support business owners and “kick-start” the state’s economy.
“My colleagues and I plan on looking into legislative solutions that can offer Pennsylvania business owners the opportunity to again expand their livelihood, hire additional staff and do what they love most — provide to their community,” said state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Luzerne County, who has been named coordinator of the task force.
“With difficult challenges come great opportunities and we are faced with the opportunity to not only recover but come back stronger,” he said.
Another task force member, Rep. Wendi Thomas, R-Bucks County, said: “We are obligated to repair the financial damage caused by the ramifications of COVID-19. We must help Pennsylvania’s businesses rebound from this crisis and thrive, but we must also focus on attracting new businesses to our state through economic policies that remove the obstacles to economic growth.”
Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all Pennsylvanians, the state Department of Community and Economic Development has assembled a collection of pandemic-related resources.
The information, — posted online at dced.pa.gov/resources — includes answers to frequently asked questions and specific resources and partner referrals for businesses, local governments and communities, employees and workers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit many business owners and employees especially hard, so it’s good to see these kinds of recovery and assistance efforts emerging from our state government.
We are all hoping for a brighter year, and we look forward to reporting more about these and other economic recovery initiatives, as well as the results, in the coming months.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.