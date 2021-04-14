For every government — or public school levied tax — there is a corresponding cost to collect that tax. For example, local and county governments and public schools levy per capita and real estate property taxes that are usually collected by elected tax collectors who are paid a set amount for each tax bill that is collected by them.
Earned income taxes levied on a worker’s income by governments and public schools are usually collected by a local area tax collection agency that charges a collection fee. Personal income, sales, gas and many other little-noticed taxes levied by the Pennsylvania State Government are the ultimate responsibility of the bureaucracy known as the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. The greater the number of taxes, the bigger the necessary bureaucracy and its cost to collect those taxes.
The federal government and its many different taxes are the ultimate responsibility of the bureaucracy known as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The greater the number of taxes, the bigger the bureaucracy needed to collect those taxes.
Unfortunately, there are too many taxes levied and their associated collection costs are much higher than necessary. That’s because government and school budgets can and should be balanced by only one tax, a graduated income tax that is based on a taxpayer’s ability to pay.
That one tax could dramatically lower the cost of tax collections that aren’t free.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove