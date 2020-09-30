It is important for all registered voters to vote, and it’s none of my business who you vote for or why; and it’s none of your business who I vote for or why. Having said that, however, let me share with you my reasons for not voting for any Republican who is running for the U.S. Congress or president.
In the last 40 years, the financial gap between the rich and the poor has widened considerably, and the middle class is fast disappearing. In addition, the national debt has also increased dramatically during that same time period.
Major tax cuts favoring the wealthy have occurred during the Republican terms of Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Additionally, spending on national defense and wars has also increased at the same time. Government, at any level, cannot decrease its tax revenue and then increase spending without incurring debt, and this is what happened during those Republican administrations.
Our current Republican president has been bankrupt many times. This means he has not paid others money that he owed them. Can he be entrusted to balance tax revenue and government spending?
If Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, was running for president again, I would vote for him because he knew how to balance tax revenue and government spending and still support necessary government social programs benefiting the people, and without getting involved in unnecessary wars.
By the way, the Second Amendment has not and will not be repealed so no one will be taking away your guns. Remember when the Republicans said that if Bill Clinton was re-elected he would take away your guns? He was re-elected, and it didn’t happen.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove