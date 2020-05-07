The actions of state, county and municipal lawmakers to suspend penalties for late payment of property taxes show consideration for taxpayers from all walks of life who continue to face extraordinary circumstances emanating from the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
State lawmakers have adopted legislation allowing for an extension of normal tax levies without late penalties through the end of the year. This week, the Union County Commissioners approved a measure to eliminate the late, or penalty, fee that would have been added to county real estate tax bills paid on June 1 and thereafter. Taxpayers can now pay their normal tax bill, without late fees, through Dec. 31.
Municipalities can do the same with the taxes they levy. They have until May 20 to approve the extension of normal taxes without late fees. Officials in Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township have indicated they plan to adopt the measure and other municipal elected officials will likely follow the county’s lead.
The state legislation also enabled taxing bodies to extend the discount period through August. The discount period for county and municipal taxes in Union County ended on March 31, and for varied reasons, including complications with property owners’ mortgage escrows, the county commissioners chose not to extend the discount.
Similar state legislation has been proposed for extending discounts and eliminating penalties in the next cycle of school property taxes, which are sent out to taxpayers on July 1. With approval from the state, those decisions will rest with elected school board members.
In recent weeks, more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have filed for regular unemployment compensation after most businesses and industries were ordered to shut down to help mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. More than 136,000 other state residents who are self-employed workers and independent contractors have filed for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
At this point, normal tax payments must still be paid this year and they will become delinquent on Jan. 1, 2021, but the elimination of late penalties that would have kicked in at the end of this month provide taxpayers with a little more flexibility to meet these financial obligations during the uncertain months ahead.
We trust that all local counties and municipalities will put these measures on the top of their agendas this month.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.