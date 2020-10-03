Donald Trump’s taxes are under IRS review. The New York Times recently reported that Trump’s tax returns for the past 10 plus years reveal many middle-class families paid more taxes than the president. The legitimacy of his deductions is blatantly suspect to anyone, let alone a CPA. Even more evident; his businesses are not profitable. My read of IRS rules is that they clearly do not prohibit the release of his returns. Trump is concealing returns that show businesses bleeding cash, thus crushing his narcissistic need to appear successful.
While not yet filing personal bankruptcy, he’s had many business failures and the resulting business bankruptcies. His father continuously provided him purchase down payments as well as capital infusions to offset hundreds of millions in operating losses. To complicate matters, his father did not pay gift taxes owed, meaning that IRS must now collect these taxes from the donee; Donald.
U.S. banks no longer lend to him. Consequently, he borrowed from Deutsche Bank which required personal loan guarantees and outside warranties, which according to sources were Russian interests. Now, additional foreclosures and personal bankruptcy loom.
His conflicts of interest arising from foreign loans and hundreds of millions of foreign income present colossal national risk. Thus far, he has ignored Russian aggression and now, we know of other countries with leverage. Assuredly, his financial situation and prison prospects are on the table after he leaves office.
Mel Mench,
Mifflinburg