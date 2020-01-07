Facing a potential deficit of $2.7 million entering the next fiscal year this summer, members of the Shikellamy School Board should give immediate consideration to steps necessary to replace the occupational assessment tax with an earned income tax.
The occupational assessment tax, generally based on a job title or category, has long been considered an antiquated and often inequitable form of taxation, and most school districts in the region replaced it with an earned income tax more than a decade ago.
The authorization to eliminate occupational assessment taxes was outlined in the Optional Occupation Tax Elimination Act 24 of 2001, and was later recast in Act 511 in 2008.
It allows school districts to use specified calculations to determine the earned income tax rate that would be assessed if the occupational assessment tax is replaced.
As they should, taxpayers get the final say. The law requires the change to be approved by a majority of voters in an election day referendum.
The preliminary budget for Shikellamy’s 2020-2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1, currently indicates a $2.7 million shortfall, school district officials said.
School board members said they are reviewing the figures now and will be looking for ways to trim the $52.522 million spending plan.
“The district has quite a bit of work to do from now until June to increase revenues and decrease expenditures,” Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
“This is the first look at next year’s budget and the numbers are based on historical data. We will be working diligently to reduce the budget deficit prior to the adoption of the final budget in June.”
One of the options that could help is the switch from occupational assessment to an earned income tax.
School Director Slade Shreck noted that the occupational assessment tax can be difficult to collect from those who move away or simply don’t pay it. Earned income taxes are often collected directly from taxpayers’ paychecks where they work as a percentage of their pay.
District officials estimate that the tax change could add as much as $800,000 to the district’s bottom line.
“I am in favor of putting it on the ballot,” Shreck said. “This would have helped us out so much this year.”
Bendle said he would be discussing the potential tax changes with board members in the next several weeks.
We think that makes a lot of sense.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.