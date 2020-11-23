Before voting in the 2020 general election, I was encouraged to vote for Donald Trump because he would lower my taxes. After examining the Trump tax cut bill, I found that the tax rate for taxpayers with income from wages, salaries and interest was decreased less than 1 percent.
However, the tax rate for those with capital gains and dividends was decreased by 25 percent, and the tax rate for corporations was decreased by 40 percent. Obviously, the Trump tax cut bill favored corporations and the wealthy, but it also increased the debt by trillions of dollars.
Abraham Lincoln said a house divided cannot stand. Presently, we have a divided federal government controlled by two very different political parties with a corporate president, but that is far better than a full house of Republicans only.
Before I voted, I received a telephone message from the Right to Life organization urging me to vote for Donald Trump. This brought back memories of a time when abortions were illegal and were by unlicensed persons using dangerous devices and performed without pain-relieving drugs or with drugs obtained illegally.
I still remember when a local college student died from complications from an illegal abortion performed in a local motel. Presently, abortions can be done legally in a safe environment by licensed professionals.
Before I voted, I gave some consideration to lower taxes and abortions.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove