In recent weeks, the Shikellamy School Board has received a Request for Proposal that they solicited. This proposal is from ESS, an educational company based in New Jersey. ESS was asked to submit a proposal to become the source for educational support personnel in the Shikellamy School District. This proposal was requested due to a stop in the negotiating process with the current support staff that resulted in a work stoppage.
I think it is important that the public be aware that upon reading the Request for Proposal, I noticed that a considerable amount of money would be forwarded to ESS if the proposal is approved. The proposal decreases hourly wages of the support staff to $12.50 per hour and adds an upcharge of $4.25 per hour per employee. Upon calculating, the amount that would go to ESS is $2,874,404.98 annually. That is a significant amount of money being sent to New Jersey. The current highly experienced and dedicated employees spend their earnings locally and pay taxes locally. If this proposal is approved a huge amount of money will benefit the New Jersey economy instead of our local economy. Yet there seems to be support by the school board for this proposal.
I also reviewed the bill lists for the last 17 months to determine the amount of money the school board pays the current solicitor from the Philadelphia area. According to the publicly available information, I calculated that Mr. Levin billed the school district $154,700 from January 2020 to May 2021. This is also a significant amount of money that is not benefitting our local economy as it would if a local attorney were contracted as the solicitor.
School district taxpayers, be aware of what is happening.
Michael Dock,
Northumberland