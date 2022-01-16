Mr. Dan Meuser’s Jan. 8 Daily Item open letter to our president is an example of what I call a “generic” letter. This means the letter simply consists of generalized statements, without any supporting evidence, that could be used to describe both sides of a debate.
To illustrate this, I’ve reprinted quotes from his letter that apply equally well to the Democratic Party.
“Republicans stand for law and order.” So do Democrats.
The irony is, it’s the Republican Party that does not want to hold accountable the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The fact is, not investigating the riot will, to use Meuser’s words, “embolden our adversaries,” — groups loyal to our ex-president — “to take aggressive action.” A November 2021 Washington Post article titled “Republicans have a Violence Problem,” explains why Republicans do not want to hold the rioters accountable: “Republicans encourage these violent impulses, figuring they can be exploited.”
“Republicans stand for national security.” So do Democrats.
The irony is, by focusing on our southern border, a problem that has vexed both parties, Republicans are hoping to divert attention from the fact that the Republican Party, not illegal immigrants, are viewed as a bigger threat to our national security. Consider the recent Public Religion Research Institute poll stating 30% of Republicans support violence “to save our country.”
Regarding our foreign adversaries, it’s also ironic that it was our ex-president who coddled the leaders of China, North Korea, and Russia in the hope that they would help him win reelection. This is why he sent the following sycophantic tweet on Jan. 24, 2020:
“China has been working very hard to contain (COVID). The U.S. greatly appreciates their efforts & transparency. On behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi.”
“Republicans stand for a great education.” So do Democrats.
The irony is the Republican Party voted against expanding public education to include both pre-K and community college, an expansion included in the Build Back Better (BBB) plan.
“The Republican Party stands for fiscal responsibility.” So do Democrats.
The irony is it’s the Republican Party that, per the Tax Policy Center, caused the national debt to increase by $1.5 trillion when it passed the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This act cut corporate taxes by 45% with the hope that corporations would use their tax savings to increase their employee’s salaries to a living wage. However, as the Federal Reserve reported, corporations instead used their tax savings to buy back stock and reduce debt, thereby benefitting shareholders, not employees. In fact, the National Association for Business Economics reported that 84% of corporations did not pass on their tax savings to their employees.
Meuser’s letter states he’s “run the numbers” to show this act benefitted everyone, yet he doesn’t provide them, no doubt for good reason: Meuser is not an economist.
“Republicans support infrastructure spending.” So do Democrats.
The irony is the Republican’s definition of “infrastructure” is from the 19th century when the country required roads/bridges, fossil fuels, and electricity to drive its manufacturing economy. What the country needs now is a 21st century definition to reflect the fact that the economy is now service-based. This means providing infrastructure that improves human productivity, such as affordable housing, medical care, and education, all included in the BBB.
And finally, there is Meuser’s pot-calling-the-kettle-black statement about our vice president treating “Republicans like we are the enemy.” Apparently, Meuser has not been listening to his boss, our ex-president, who for the last six years, treated “Democrats like they are the enemy.” In fact, everything he says is couched as a “we vs. them” attack against anything Democratic.
It’s understandable that Meuser, like Mr. Fred Keller, will say anything to ensure he gets to spend another two years collecting more money — $175,000 plus benefits — than he could anywhere else. But simply writing a generic letter with no substance does not justify this salary. Taxpayers can do better.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.