On West Saint Paul Street, re-paving is a part of the Lewisburg Borough 2020 Street Projects Improvement Plans. These residents understand the cost of investments into these projects. The value of design aesthetics and function was not considered for these taxpayers.
West Saint Paul Street residents have legitimate concerns for potential water damage to their properties, resulting from this design.
Homeowners petitioned the borough to revise the west section plans, keeping the water on the surface, directing it away from their properties as designed, planned and implemented for the east section of the street. The borough’s plan regraded and pitched the road surface to a newly excavated underdrain trench/ditch along the front yards of the south side properties.
Their home foundations, within 30 feet of this ditch are already prone to subsurface water seepage. Not sure why, but they repaved only the center of this section of road, leaving both sides with a four foot wide gravel shoulder.
This design exposes these south side properties to the potential for subsurface water from all storm water runoff. Residents questioned the borough council’s justification for this design. One member stated a dead-end street was not worth it.
When council acts and makes decisions that are questioned by taxpaying property owners, you would expect the council to make a reasonable effort to consider reasonable cost-effective alternatives. The project is now complete. It is an ugly, slipshod, disgraceful use of our tax dollars.
Catherine Gustafson,
Lewisburg