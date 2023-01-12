Last Congress, Democrats in Washington made it their priority to give the IRS significant new powers — from hiring new agents to allowing the agency greater access to your financial information. What did it get us? Well, just recently we learned that the IRS had the sensitive data for 120,000 taxpayers public for weeks on their website. That is a gift to hackers and puts ordinary Americans at risk. This is clearly not an agency that should be given even more authority.
As the Mahoning County Tax Collector, I want to safeguard your personal information and ensure your tax dollars are saved and used wisely. That’s why I am especially concerned about an additional $15 million in taxpayer money to study whether the IRS should be further expanded and allowed to file your taxes for you. It doesn’t take a mathematician to understand that Pennsylvania taxpayers will lose out if this proposal is able to advance. After all, taxpayers should be in control of their financial decisions.
While it is good news that the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives will be able to provide much-needed oversight of the IRS in the coming year, we also need leaders like Senator Casey to be focused on protecting taxpayers and their hard-earned money.
Marlene Gunther,
Danville