Some eye-opening testimony was presented during a state Senate committee hearing this week regarding the shortage of teachers in Pennsylvania schools.
“The educator shortage is a crisis,” Richard Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association told members of the Senate Democratic Policy Committee on Tuesday. “It’s a national crisis. It’s a Pennsylvania crisis. It has the potential to change the delivery of education if we don’t get proactive and start implementing strategies to resolve it now.”
As previous generations of teachers retire or decide to move to other careers, the number of new certified teachers continues to decline.
Between 2010 and 2020, there was a 65 percent decline in the number of in-state and out-of-state instructional certificates issued to new teachers, Askey noted. During the 2010-2011 school year, there were 15,031 in-state and 2,080 out-of-state certificates issued. Following declines most years thereafter, there were just 5,128 in-state and 878 out-of-state teaching certifications issued during the 2019-2020 school year.
“The deterioration of the educator pipeline occurred steadily over a ten-year period,” Askey testified, “so we must begin our efforts with the understanding that fixing this problem is not something that is going to occur in a single budget year.”
Some state lawmakers are listening. In a bipartisan effort, State Sen. Vincent J. Hughes, D-7, of Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, and Sen. Ryan P. Aument, R-36, of Lancaster County, among others, have proposed Senate Bill 99.
“During the course of our meetings relating to the diversification of the education workforce, we heard that dual enrollment programs as well as programs of study in the career and technical field can go a long way to increasing diversity in the education workforce,” the senators wrote in a memo to their colleagues.
Senate Bill 99 seeks to support a more robust and diverse pipeline of aspiring educators now and into the future by establishing high school career and technical education programs, expanding dual enrollment programs to allow high school students to earn college credits, establishing a Diversification of Education Workforce Fund to encourage diversity within teacher preparation programs at universities and requiring the state Department of Education to collect and publish data, set goals and coordinate efforts around teacher recruitment, retention and diversity.
The crisis is at hand, but the action is not. Senate Bill 99 was referred to the state Senate Education Committee on Sept. 28, 2021, and it has not moved since.
Challenges posed by COVID-19 combined with differing opinions of curriculum and the involvement of parents in education has deepened some of the political fractures within the public education system, but allowing current political disputes to affect the long-term, expanding shortage of highly qualified teachers within our public schools is simply not an option.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.