Your recent articles on the causes of the teacher shortage did not mention college teachers, but something that faces some of them will soon expand down throughout even elementary schools.
A California university is advising its students of color to report on their professors who cause “race-related stress.” California State University’s Monterey Bay Personal Growth and Counseling Center tells students: “It is important to understand that you can experience race-related stress even if you were mistaken that a racist act occurred.
Race-related stress reactions only require that a person believes that they were the target of racism.
Don’t ignore or minimize your experiences, and think broadly about what could be an act of racism. It doesn’t have to be an overt act (e.g., professor consistently not calling on you or minimizing your contributions, curriculum racially biased, etc). Talk to someone you trust and report it.”
This is a perfect example of something no teacher or anyone else should endure. It is accusation by the thought police as there is no defense against such an charge.
It is worse than the scheme that a college man accused of a sexual impropriety by a woman is automatically guilty, which the Biden administration is again pushing. This despite the numerous examples of fraudulent accusations.
I once took a class in quantum mechanics, which is one of the most difficult anyone could take. There were many equations that I could not easily solve, but now, with the above advice, a minority student unable to solve them can report the course is racist and too hard because the teacher is also racist.
He could also pretend that’s why he did not get an A.
This is equivalent to the activity that occurs in North Korea, where children are taught to report their parents for any word that disrespects their great leader.
We know anyone so labeled becomes an “enemy of the people,” then shot. Here any such reporting turns into a Star Chamber proceeding, harassment, and immediate demands for termination.
Thomas A. Modesto,
Danville