Technology drives nearly everything we do today and potential employees need to have as many tools in their tool belt in today’s quickly changing job market. As with many issues in the Valley, access can be a problem locally.
Using a state grant, the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit is trying to make the technology available to Valley residents with four new computer labs and a “digital literacy” program. Labs are located at the CSIU in Montandon, The Miller Center in Lewisburg, the White Deer Commons Community Room in New Columbia and the Children’s Museum in Bloomsburg.
The digital literacy centers are free to use and open to the public. Not only do they offer internet and computer access some individuals may lack, but the CSIU has trainers on hand to help those who may need some help navigating the technology, including how to monitor a child’s usage. A free yearlong program is offered through the CSIU to “upskill” computer knowledge.
“The COVID pandemic drove home the realization about the importance of technology,” said Mary Mingle, adult education and digital literacy program manager at the CSIU. “Employers say that many workers are lacking basic computer skills.”
In many instances, the next generation of workers will likely be more tech-savvy than those who have been in the workforce for years. Most students in Valley schools have been working on computers since kindergarten. Many of us go to our kids with a question if something goes wrong on home computers, laptops, cellphones or tablets.
The technology comes more natural because children and young adults have grown up with it.
Each day, more and more jobs require some level of technological competency.
These labs, which offer varied hours across the locations — including evening hours five days at week in New Columbia, including on Saturdays — do more than help workers learn new skills. For some, it puts technology at their fingertips that they may lack at home.
“It’s been our experience that a majority of folks who need services don’t have laptops or desk computers,” Mingle said. “They may not want training, but they can use the technology at the labs.”
Workforce development has long been a concern for local employers. This digital literacy lab and its programs can go a long way toward creating a new and improved group of workers for our region.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.