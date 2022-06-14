Dan Meuser is not quite yet my representative in Congress. He soon may be, but that time has not yet come. If it does, I would hope Dan takes the time to listen to his constituents — all of them, not just those registered as Republicans, that he contributes to the general welfare of all of us, and that he be committed to the truth. If Dan’s editorial (Backward economics creates weakness, June 4) is an indicator, Dan’s got some work to do. Permit me to drop a few observations Dan’s way.
Dan, if you are going to brand the president’s view on the economic condition of the nation as “backward,” you might explain what your program is and make clear the differences. It is not a “good idea” before it is an idea. While you are at it, economic activity in a capitalist society depends on exchanges in the market between buyers and sellers. Price of something (gasoline?) too high? Use less. Significant drops in demand eventually bring price adjustments. I concede that is how it is supposed to work in a time of stable markets. Dan, you failed to mention that we are living in troubled times. Have you noted that there is a war going on in Europe and that there is a general boycott of Russian oil as one of the West’s tools to apply leverage against Putin? Biden is attempting to get OPEC to pump more oil. The last time an American president applied pressure to have OPEC change production was in April 2020 when Trump asked that OPEC lower production to prop up the price of oil. Go figure, an American president (as well as the oil industry) wanted to push the price of oil higher.
While we are talking oil, you got the Keystone Pipeline wrong again. The Keystone Pipeline is functioning contrary to what you said in your editorial. The Keystone XL is not for a variety of reasons. Three of the noteworthy issues facing Keystone XL included environmental impact concerns with building a pipeline across a major Midwest aquifer, the opposition of the Sioux to the pipeline going through tribal lands, and the use of eminent domain by a private Canadian company to seize transit rights from US citizens. Both pipelines were to carry primarily Canadian oil/tar sands and mostly for overseas sales. At the time Keystone XL was canceled, it was only 8% complete and was not going to play a role in addressing current shortages. The truth is that fuel and food are the two components of the economy most subject to price fluctuations and least subject to control by the president or the congress — but you knew that.
You blamed Biden for last quarter’s 1.5% decrease in Gross Domestic Production. And there you were nearly right. It was 1.4%. However, I noted nowhere did you find the courage to give an attaboy to Biden for the 6.9% growth of the economy in the quarter before last. Unemployment is at 3.6% at a near all time low. Biden’s doing?
The truth is Dan that microeconomics is complicated and influenced but seldom controlled.
If you are my representative next year, will you promise to do better? I am not asking you to be an Eagle Scout, but that sure would be nice.
Joseph R. Fischer lives in Northumberland.