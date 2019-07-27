Responding to a Letter in the July 18 edition (Pastor Butch Woolsey) of The Daily Item.
God knows that we, His people on earth, should be acting more Christian-like (meaning Christ-like) and not like hateful, spiteful, rich demagogues, who despise the poor and do their best to keep them downtrodden and hopeless, no matter where they come from.
Real Christians believe that Christ’s examples and teachings are the real Christian way. There are many fake Christians, who babble and spout Bible verses, and who then spew hateful messages, in the name of God, when God has nothing to do with that way of thinking.
Christ, that is, Jesus, God’s son on earth, showed us the way to act toward our fellow man, and it never included hate and selfishness.
I prefer to act according to Christ’s teachings. If anyone needs a Bible verse, try Matthew 25:40-45.
Catherine Wuestner,
Watsontown