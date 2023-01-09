Governor-elect Josh Shapiro wasn’t kidding when he said last year that he wanted people to work in his administration that wanted to wear a “Pennsylvania jersey” as opposed to those siloed with red or blue jerseys.
Saying he wanted to build a diverse administration — across lanes of politics, race, and beliefs — Shapiro, a Democrat who will succeed Tom Wolf as governor later this month, last week tabbed Al Schmidt to lead the Pennsylvania Department of State.
Schmidt, you will recall, is a Republican city commissioner from Philadelphia “who famously stood up to former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020 while receiving death threats,” according to Spotlight PA.
Shapiro said in a news release that he selected Schmidt to lead the Pennsylvania Department of State — one of the most critical posts in the administration since the Department of State oversees elections — because Schmidt was “an integral part of the effort to protect our democracy and stop Pennsylvanians’ votes from being thrown out” after the 2020 election. “Al Schmidt has a proven track record of defending our democracy, protecting voting rights, and standing up to extremism — even in the face of grave threats — and I am proud to nominate him to be Pennsylvania’s next secretary of the commonwealth,” Shapiro said in the news release.
Schmidt offered a refreshing quote that shows how government can work when people who believe some of same things — but have differences in others areas — can find common ground to work in other critical areas.
The priorities Schmidt cited included improving voter registration processes as well as the way votes are cast and counted, “positions that align with those Shapiro outlined on the campaign trail,” Spotlight wrote.
Schmidt must still be confirmed by the state Senate, but he is a wise choice. Democracy remains under attack across America — election deniers won far too many offices in November. It’s important to have qualified and principled people in these key roles.
Schmidt also said he wants to pursue “process improvements,” for elections, including the critical pre-canvassing woes that election officials have broadly complained about for more than two years that led many to incorrectly assess election fraud and incompetence among election officials.
“It’s a problem and everyone knows it’s a problem, and it’s something other states have been able to solve easily by allowing pre-canvassing before Election Day,” he said.
