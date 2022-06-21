Multiple articles have appeared in The Daily Item about community colleges and technical schools and their benefits to our communities. I would like to voice my support for these institutions and offer some examples of these benefits.
My wife, Mary, is one of eight siblings. Although her father had a good job, there was no way that he could pay for college for them. She attended her local community college at low cost to get the basic college courses finished before moving on to a state college for her major courses. She was able to live at home and avoid housing and meal costs. Kudos to the benefits of community college!
Our grandson was fortunate to attend SUN Area Technical Institute. He received an excellent foundation in welding, while also earning 16 credits toward a degree from Penn College of Technology.
He now has associate degrees in welding and metal fabrication. He has an excellent, well-paying job. In the year since he was hired, he has been promoted and received a 50% pay boost, plus extra training. Thank you to SUN Tech!
I would also like to note that there is a shortage of carpenters, plumbers, welders, mechanics, electricians, masons, machinists, etc. The world as we know it stops without people with these skills. These are jobs that cannot be done remotely with a computer. Tech schools are the answer!
Thomas Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam